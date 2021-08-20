The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has released figures showing the top ten dairy-on-dairy and beef-on-dairy bulls for the 2021 breeding season so far.

It is important to note that these figures are based on artificial insemination (AI) handheld serves and do not take into account technicians not using handhelds or DIY AI.

Dairy-on-dairy

Starting with the top ten dairy-on-dairy bulls, we can see that the list is made up exclusively of Holstein Friesian sires.

Top of the list is Doonmanagh Seville (FR4547), with over 32,280 straws used. Doonmanagh Seville is a National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) bull and has an economic breeding index (EBI) value of €301.

Second on the list is Highmount Stark (FR5803), with 30,281 recorded serves. He has an EBI value of €306 and is also an NCBC bull.

The third highest number of inseminations recorded was from Ballygown Albert (FR4513). Once again, Ballygown Albert is an NCBC bull, with an EBI value of €281.

Fifth on the list is Kilfeacle Pivotal (FR4728), with 24,868 straws used. He was top of the ‘top 50 most used bulls in 2020′ list, with a total of 44,768 recorded serves. Source: ICBF

Kilfeacle Pivotal is an NCBC bull and has an EBI value of €297.

Beef-on-dairy

Moving to the most popular beef sires used on dairy cows so far in 2021, again, this is only from AI handheld data and does not include technicians not using handhelds or DIY AI.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bulls dominated the top ten list, with eight of the bulls on the list either an Angus or Hereford bull.

Top of the list is Intelagri Matteo E.T. (AA4089), an Aberdeen Angus bull. He has 15,169 recorded serves so far in 2021; he is an NCBC bull.

Next on the list in another Angus bull Intelagri Maverick E.T. (AA4088). He is also an NCBC bull, with 11,159 recorded serves so far.

Third on the list and the first non-Angus bull is Fisher 1 Profile P456 (HE5346), a Hereford bull. He has 10,135 recorded serves and is also an NCBC sire.

The first bull on the list that is not an Angus or a Hereford is Coolbanagher king (BB4369). Coolbanagher King is a Belgian Blue sire and placed fifth on the list with 7,129 recorded serves.

The other non Angus or Hereford bull is Castleview Gazelle (ZAG). Castleview Gazelle is a Limousin bull and is well known to both dairy and beef farmers.