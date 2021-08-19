Representatives of Macra na Feirme met virtually this week with Fine Gael to raise their concerns around one-off housing and rural planning.

Minister with responsibility for planning and local government Peter Burke, along with his colleague Senator Tim Lombard, said that statements “circulating” about one-off housing being “banned from next March” are “patently untrue”.

“Rural housing has traditionally made up 25% of all housing output in this country and there are no plans to change this whatsoever,” Minister Burke said.

“While we need to ensure there is a minimum threshold that is met to avoid irresponsible policy, there continues to be capacity within our National Planning Framework to allow for those who live and work in the countryside to build their homes close to their families and their place of work.

“I have seen online messages stating that one-off housing applications from next March will be refused, which is false. I’m not sure where this idea came from, as there has been no change to how our planning system works of late,” according to Minister Burke, who is a chartered accountant.

Efforts to tackle housing crisis

The Longford–Westmeath TD said that as “someone from a rural constituency raised on a family farm”, he wants to have it on the record that the government “acknowledges the important role played by rural housing”.

“Every one of our local authorities has to increase output significantly over the coming years in efforts to tackle our housing crisis and, while compact growth within our cities must be emphasised and invested in, there is room for rural housing to continue to contribute to the overall solution,” Minister Burke continued.

“Planning permissions continue to be adjudicated on by our local authorities in line with the housing policy laid out in county development plans. These plans are the backbone of our local planning system, and are voted on by county and city councillors over a two-year process.

“The plans are currently being finalised, and each county and city has jurisdiction within their own local authority area to apply a policy with regards housing and settlement.”

Rural Housing Guidelines

Plans must be in line with the National Planning Framework and passed by the Office of the Planning Regulator, “a process which is underway” the minister said.

He added that he is currently reviewing the rural housing guidelines and expects a draft to go out to publication “later this year”.

“Approximately 85% of all one-off housing planning permissions are granted every year, and this housing plays an important role in accommodating our growing population,” the minister said.

“These houses are held to high environmental standards before permission is granted, with percolation, effluent disposal, sight lines and house design all being taken into account.

“It is not a free-for-all, and local authorities will look for a social or economic reason to grant permission, such as working in the local community or family ties.”