Sheep marts: Trade steady, but factory-fit lamb prices back slightly

Factory price cuts last week of up to 30c/kg for lambs have seen a knock-on effect in some sheep marts across the country.

The trade has remained steady for the most part, but the demand for factory-fit lambs has eased, with prices back by €1-2/head. In addition, the cull ewe trade remains good, with prices ranging from €40-120/head.

The majority of cull ewes are making between €90/head and €110/head, while the ewe lamb trade is strong with prices ranging from €104/head to €166/head.

Roscommon Mart

There was a large entry of sheep on offer at last week’s sale in Roscommon Mart, according to the mart manager Maura Quigley.

There was a steady trade for lambs with prices fetching from €95/head to €104/head. There was also plenty of ewe lambs on offer, and these lots sold to a top call of €104/head.

There was also a good trade for cast ewes with prices ranging from €40/head up to €105/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: 55.2kg: €104/head;

51.2kg: €103/head;

54.1kg: €98/head;

48kg: €98/head;

49kg: €95/head.

Ennis Mart

Ennis Mart’s sheep sale took place on Tuesday last, August 13, and a steady trade was reported by the mart’s manager Martin McNamara.

The trade for sheep was similar to the previous week’s sale, but the quality was not quite as good, he said.

On the day, the top price paid for lambs was €117/head, with the majority of these lots selling around the €2/kg mark. Furthermore, cull ewes reached a high of €113/head.

Sample lamb prices: 65kg: €117/head;

42kg: €90/head;

52kg: €96/head;

37kg: €77/head;

43kg: €86/head.

Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart’s largest sale of the season so far this year took place on Thursday last, August 15. Some 3,362 sheep were on offer, according to the mart’s manager, David Quinn.

A good trade for all classes resulted in a full clearance. Butcher and factory lots dropped by €1-2/head on last week, while store lambs continue to meet an excellent demand. Heavy cull ewes were back slightly, while store ewes met a strong trade, he added.

Lambs sold at: 44-50kg: €88-102/head;

40–43kg: €81-92/head;

35–39kg: €75-84/head;

30-35kg: €62-81/head.

Blessington Mart

Blessington Mart’s weekly sheep sale took place on Tuesday last, August 13. According to the mart’s manager John Doyle, there was a very good trade for Suffolk cross ewe lambs and hogget ewes.

In addition, fat-lambs were a similar trade to the previous week’s sale, with store lambs and cast ewes in high demand. These lots sold to a top price of €120/head.

Sample ewe lamb prices: 49kg: €166/head;

41.5kg: €136/head;

53.5kg: €132/head;

51kg: €162/head;

40kg: €119/head.