Sheep marts: Store lamb prices edge closer to the €100/head mark

Mart managers across the country have reported an increase in demand and price for store lambs over the past week.

Store lambs over 40kg are making from €85/head up to €96/head, with farmers looking at potentially finishing these over the winter period.

Butcher and factory-fit lambs are also a good trade, with prices edging towards the €120/head mark for lambs weighing over 50kg.

Mart managers are reporting that lamb prices are up €2.00-4.00/head on last week.

Furthermore, the demand for cull ewes continues to thrive, with prices of up to €130/head reported across the country.

Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday, November 9. There was an “electric trade” for all classes of sheep, according to the mart manager, George Chandler.

There was a very good trade for lambs, with a top price of €118/head achieved on the day for 10 lambs weighing 56kg.

Factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €98/head up to €105/head, while butcher lamb prices ranged from €108/head up to €118/head.

Furthermore, there was a good demand for cast ewes, with prices ranging from €71/head up to €139/head.

Sample butcher lamb prices: 11 lambs weighing 54kg sold for €117/head;

13 lambs weighing 52kg sold for €116/head;

13 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €110/head. Factory-fit lamb prices: 10 lambs weighing 47kg sold for €104/head;

11 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €102/head;

Eight lambs weighing 43kg sold for €100/head.

Raphoe Mart

Raphoe Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday, December 2. There was a good entry of sheep on offer, with an excellent trade for factory-fit and butcher lambs, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin.

Store lamb prices ranged from €70/head for lighter lots up to €90/head for lambs weighing up to 45kg.

Heavy ewes sold from €50/head up to €128/head.

Sample lamb prices: 30-35kg: €70-90/head;

35-40kg: €80-90/head;

40-45kg: €90-100/head;

46-55kg: €100-112/head.

Dowra Mart

There was a large entry of 930 sheep on offer at Dowra Mart on Friday last, December 6. Factory-fit lamb prices were up €3.00-5.00/head on last week, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.

Factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €95/head up to €116/head, with a top price of €117.50 achieved on the day.

Store lambs were a good trade, with plenty of buyers for these lots. Forward store lambs made from €75/head up to €90/head, with lighter store lamb prices ranging from €55/head up to €75/head.

Sample butcher and factory-fit lamb prices: Six lambs weighing 56kg sold for €117.50/head;

10 Suffolk cross lambs weighing 52kg sold for €116.50/head;

18 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €110/head;

29 Suffolk cross lambs weighing 47kg sold for €107/head.

Carnew mart

Some 3,192 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, December 5. Prices were up €2.00-3.00/head on last week, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

The top price on the day was €120/head for a pen of lambs weighing 55kg. Butcher and factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €102/head up to €120/head

There was an improved trade for store lambs, with a top price of €96/head achieved in this class. Prices ranged from €71/head for lambs under 35kg up to €96/head for lambs over 35kg.

Furthermore, there was a good demand for cull ewes, with prices ranging from €65/head up to €125/head.

Sample lamb prices: 12 lambs weighing 55kg sold for €120/head;

18 lambs weighing 53kg sold for €116.50/head;

25 lambs weighing 51kg sold for €112.50/head;

23 lambs weighing 31kg sold for €75/head;

15 lambs weighing 42kg sold for €94/head.

Roscommon Mart

There was a larger entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday last, December 4.

There was a strong demand for lambs and cast ewes, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley.

A top price of €113/head was achieved on the day for a pen of lambs weighing 52.2kg.

Cast ewe prices ranged from €45/head up to €120/head.

Sample factory-fit lamb prices: 52.2kg: €113/head;

50.2kg: €110/head;

48.1kg: €108/head;

50.4kg: €107/head. Store lamb prices: 41.5kg: €91/head;

44.7kg: €92/head;

40kg: €90/head;

39.1kg: €86.50/head

36.6kg: €76/head.

Baltinglass mart

Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, December 7.

There was a big sale of lambs, with prices up €3.00-4.00/head on last week, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

There was a strong trade for lighter store lambs, with plenty of buyers for these lots.

Cast ewe prices were up €2.00-3.00/head on last week, with prices ranging from €65/head up to €81/head.

Sample lamb prices: 12 lambs weighing 50kg sold for €109/head;

Six lambs weighing 53kg sold for €108/head;

Two lambs weighing 50kg sold for €106/head;

Six lambs weighing 51kg sold for €107/head;

Four lambs weighing 52kg sold for €103/head;

11 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €99/head.