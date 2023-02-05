Some mart managers have noted a sharper trade for store hoggets/lambs this past week, particularly in the case of ewes, with farmer interest here for these lots showing.

All the while, the trade for finished hoggets remained steady throughout the week, with factory quotes early in the week remaining static. However, some downward movement later in the week has put a dampener on the mood around the trade once again.

Looking at prices, those achieving €150-155/head were confined to lots over 50kg with fleshed hoggets in excess of 47-48kg across marts in the main trading for €135-145/head.

Crossbred and mixed-quality hoggets carrying weight were achieving prices ranging from €130-138/head.

Factory agents were competing right down to hoggets at 44-45kg with adequate flesh cover, with prices here falling back to €130/head and hitting €135-137/head for these types of hoggets.

Forward store hoggets in the main traded from €100/head up to €125/head – with prices at the higher end of this scale seen in many cases for ewe lambs in the 40-42kg weight bracket.

Light store hoggets in the case of lowland bred types, upwards of 30kg, sold for €70-100/head, with hill-bred hoggets of the same weight continuing €10-15/head below this level at €55-60/head.

Turning to the cull ewe trade, isolated reports of heavy fleshed ewes surpassing €200/head continued into this week.

In general, the trade for heavy ewes ranged from €135-165/head, with prices for small numbers of fleshed ewes trading at €170-190/head.

The trade for in-lamb ewes mirrored that of the previous week, with a wide range in prices. Some mart managers are reporting that demand is being seen for good quality correct ewes and where numbers are small. While at other marts, the trade is very mixed.

The general trade for in-lamb ewes at marts ranged from €120/head up to €180/head and stretched to €200/head in general this week.