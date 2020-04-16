Sheep marts: Trade picks up where it left off as prices remain strong all round

Over the past week or so, many marts have reopened their doors to facilitate the movement of both cattle and sheep, albeit under very strict protocols and social distancing measures.

Marts that have received the green light to reopen – under strict protocols – can provide a weighing service, by appointment, with the mart facilitating the transaction between the buyer and seller.

A number of sheep sales took place last week, with mart managers reporting a strong trade for hoggets and cast ewes, as well as spring lambs.

Furthermore, going by reports, prices haven’t taken as big of a hit as what might have been expected, with plenty of buyers looking to source factory-fit stock.

Butcher and factor-fit sheep weighing anywhere from 46kg up to 55kg are making from €115/head up to €135/head.

Prices for cast ewes have also remained relatively firm, with prices of up to €140/head being achieved for these types.

Even prices for store hoggets have remained strong, with hoggets ranging from 37kg up to 42kg in weight, making anywhere from €90/head up to €114/head.

Only a small selection of ewes with lambs at foot have presented themselves at sales since the marts reopened, with farmers not overly pushed about going to marts in light of the coronavirus outbreak and the risk that it poses to people’s health.

A number of marts have said that they hope to get properly up and running this week having only received their standard operating procedure (SOP) late last week.

Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Tuesday last, April 7. There was a good entry of spring lambs, hoggets and cull ewes, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

There was a strong demand for all types of stock on offer. Heavy hoggets made up to €135/head. Whereas, spring lambs made up to €132/head.

Cast ewes, that were fit for the factory, made up to €145/head.

There was a strong factory and butcher demand for all classes of sheep on the day, according to the mart manager.

Sample prices: Hoggets over 50kg: €128-135/head;

Hoggets 45-49kg: €115-130/head;

Hoggets under 45kg: €90-107/head;

Heavy cull ewes: €120-140/head;

Light cull ewes: €70-100/head.

Dowra Mart

Some 400 sheep were on offer at Dowra Mart on Tuesday, April 7. There was a strong trade for spring lambs, hoggets and good-quality cull ewes. However, ewes with lambs at foot were harder to sell, according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.

On the day, spring lambs weighing 46.5kg sold for €135/head. Factory-fit and butcher hoggets made from €120/head up to €135/head.

Store hoggets weighing between 37kg and 42kg sold from €95/head up to €142/head.

Heavy ewes made up to €115/head. On the other hand, feeding ewes made up to €85/head.

Ewes with lambs at foot made anywhere from €110/head up to €150/head. According to the mart manager, the majority of these lots consisted of mountain-type ewes.