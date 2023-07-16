The cumulative spring lamb supply to date this year is running 13%, or just under 51,500 head behind the same time period last year, according to the latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Despite this, the supply of hoggets has increased by 9% or just under 82,000 head which has brought the overall sheep kill to date this year to 2%, or 24,000 head above the sheep kill from the same time period last year.

In the week ending Sunday, July 9, a total of 43,500 spring lambs were processed, down 37% from the 68,900 spring lambs processed in the same week last year.

The table below gives an analysis of the sheep kill to date this year. Click on the table and scroll left or right to view all the data: Category Week 27, 2023 2023

Cumulative week 27, 2022 2022

Cumulative Weekly Difference Cumulative

Difference 23 vs. 22 % weekly difference 23 vs. 22 % cumulative

difference Lambs/Hoggets 3,458 973,949 1,882 891,999 1576 81,950 84% 9% Spring Lambs 43,500 338,426 68,902 389,850 -25,402 -51,424 -37% -13% Ewes and Rams 6,320 144,932 7,698 151,214 -1,378 -6,282 -18% -4% Light Lambs – 122 3 92 -3 30 -100% 33% Total 53,278 1,457,429 78,485 1,433,155 -25,207 24,274 -32% 2% Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, the cumulative supply of ewes and rams is down by 4% or just over 6,200 head on last year.

Tight supply continues

Supply in the sheep trade this week (Monday, July 10) was expected to be tight for spring lamb in factories due to reduced numbers coming from Northern Ireland.

Sean McNamara, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), said this is due to the July 12, commemorations.

“This week there’ll be no lambs coming from the north because of July 12,” he said.

Regarding the current prices farmers were receiving for their outputs, McNamara told Agriland: “Farmers will not continue at this; the cost of production is €7.20 and we’re gone below it.”

Further disappointment came to Irish farmers when it was announced yesterday (Sunday, July 9) that the EU and New Zealand signed a trade deal that allows a tariff rate quota of 38,000t of sheepmeat to be imported from New Zealand duty free.

“This agreement can only be described as kicking sheep farmers when they are down,” McNamara said.