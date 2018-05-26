Sheep focus: Maximising production from every hectare

Farming almost 88ha, John Large has always adopted a progressive approach to new initiatives helping drive the sheep industry forward. He’s one of the Central Progeny Test (CPT) flocks working with Sheep Ireland and is one of the original participants in the programme.

The farm is home to a flock of 630 ewes, 160 ewe lambs and a suckler enterprise of 35 autumn-calving cows. The sheep system makes up the main part of the farming enterprise, with all progeny – excluding replacements – taken to finish under a high-output system.

Earlier this week, John opened the gates of his farm in Co. Tipperary as part of the Irish Grassland Association Sheep Conference and Farm Walk, which was sponsored by MSD Animal Health and Mullinahone Co-op.

The farm is divided into three separate parcels of 24.2ha (the home farm), 24ha (0.5km away) and 39.5ha (17km away in Co. Kilkenny).

The stocking rate is quite high on the farm and every hectare is expected to pull its weight. The sheep enterprise is stocked at the equivalent of 12 ewes per hectare, while the cattle system is stocked at 2.8LU/ha (livestock units per hectare).

Breeding

John has been a participant in Sheep Ireland’s CPT programme since 2009 and now there are 140 sires (both sires and grandsires) represented in the breeding flock.

As one of the four farmers involved in the programme, John is required to breed his ewes through AI and record data on the resulting progeny.

Last year, 21 rams were used to mate the flock, including: Charollais; Texel; Belclare; Suffolk; and Vendeen tups. Laparoscopic AI was used and, for this, the flock was split into two batches, which are mated two days apart. The conception rate to AI last season was 72%.

From this, female progeny are retained from each sire to evaluate maternal traits. If a ram is used to AI 40 ewes, 10 ewe lambs are retained.

Post AI, the flock is split into three mating groups and teams of rams (Charollais and Texel) are introduced to pick up any repeats. These rams remain with the flock for a six-week period.

The scanning performance on John’s farm was good last year and the ewes carried 2.05 lambs per ewe joined.

Lambing ewe lambs

Along with lambing a flock of 630 ewes, John retained 180 ewe lambs last year. Out of these, 160 were turned out with the ram.

Easy-lambing Charollais and Texel tups were used to mate these replacements for a six-week period and a scanned litter size of 1.24 lambs per ewe lamb joined was achieved; the conception rate stood at 86.5%.

John hopes to wean 0.9-1.0 lambs from each of these ewe lambs and they lambed down with the repeats from the main flock. However, the ewe lambs are managed as a separate flock throughout the grazing season. When it comes to mating, weight is hugely important and John sets a target of 48kg at joining.