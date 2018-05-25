Young people encouraged to attend Limousin YMA event

Young people have been encouraged to attend a pedigree Limousin cattle showing event that is taking place this weekend in Co. Monaghan.

Organised by the North Eastern Limousin Club, the Young Members’ Association (YMA) event – scheduled to run tomorrow (Saturday, May 26) – is set to cover all aspects showing.

It will take place on the farm of Noel Gill – an experienced pedigree Limousin breeder – in Braddox, Corlongford, Co. Monaghan (Eircode: H18 RY81).

Getting underway at 4:00pm, the event will cover aspects such as showing, nutrition, safety, clipping, public speaking and judging, according to the organisers.

Advertisement

All attendees will receive a Limousin polo shirt and the event will be followed by a barbecue.

Speaking to AgriLand, the chair of the North Eastern Limousin Club, Philip Crowe, said that young people aged between eight and 25 are welcome to take part in the event and he explained that it is a great way to learn more about the Limousin breed.

“It’s not a competition. We will be breaking those in attendance into groups and they will go around to the different stations accompanied by an experienced captain.

“They will get to learn about showing pedigree cattle – the washing, drying, grooming and clipping – as well as a whole host of other topics,” he said.