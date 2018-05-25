Farm safety awareness event attracts over 200 people
A farm safety awareness event organised by members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) attracted over 200 people yesterday (Thursday, May 24).
The approved Knowledge Transfer (KT) event took place at Harte Peat’s farm near Clones in Co. Monaghan.
Pulled together by the IFA’s regional development officer for counties Donegal and Monaghan, Marcus O’Halloran, and the Clones branch of the IFA, the event was deemed an “overwhelming success”.
Full house today at monaghan IFA event its a KT event also @IFAmedia @frankbrady05 pic.twitter.com/mveZIVj0po
— nigel renaghan (@NRenaghan) May 24, 2018
Speaking to AgriLand, O’Halloran said: “I brought up the idea of running the event a couple of months ago. We had speakers and exhibitors confirmed since March.
But the event was really put together in the last few weeks. It was a great social event and the atmosphere was relaxed; it was very enjoyable.
He outlined that farmers were treated to presentations on: working at height; livestock handling; as well as tractor and machinery safety.
Meanwhile, representatives from FBD Insurance, Bank of Ireland and AIB were also present at the event – along with a number of other local exhibitors.
Farmers were also treated to demonstrations on CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) by Latton Bawn Community First Responders.
A talk was given by Helen O Driscoll, a health promotion and cancer screening advisor, on how farmers could improve their lifestyles by making certain changes.
It is hoped that further events can be organised down the line to expand on other issues relating to farm safety.
The county chair of the Monaghan IFA, Frank Brady, commended the work carried out by O’Halloran and member of the IFA Clones branch in organising the event.
Concluding, he said: “A lot of work went into making this event a success. Marcus O’Halloran put in a trojan effort, as did the members in the Clones branch of the IFA.
“All of those who gave presentations and exhibited at the event were very well received by those in attendance. It was great to see such a big turnout for what was a very worthwhile event.”