What was described as “a major obstacle for the Irish sheep trade” has now been removed, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Sheep Committee chair, Kevin Comiskey.

The IFA’s sheep chairperson has said: “The removal of the residency period from the export criteria for sheep for direct slaughter within the EU removes a major obstacle from the trade.”

Speaking to Agriland, Comiskey explained the new law will kick in from this week, beginning Monday, June 12.

“It means exporters can now compete for finished lambs in mart sales, which will add vital competition to the trade,” he said.

Comiskey said this change comes at a time when live export demand for sheep is increasing in line with previous years.

“Of the almost 13,000 sheep exported last year, approximately 8,000 of these were exported between June and August, coinciding with our peak supplies,” he said.

Comiskey outlined that the change will make sheep exports to continental Europe easier for live exporters and should increase numbers that will move, creating a positive impact on the trade.

“The countries looking to Ireland for live exports of finished lamb include France and Spain. Reduced breeding flocks in both countries last year has increased demand for sheepmeat and Ireland is ideally placed to supply them.

“There have also been enquiries for lamb from several other countries to fill the surge in demand for the upcoming Muslim festival,” he said.

The Muslim festival Eid al-Adha runs from June 28 until July 2 and is a key driver of demand for sheepmeat in Irish key export markets.

“As supplies remain tight, factories must push prices on to get lambs to fill orders,” he explained.

The IFA chair added: “These developments mean factories no longer have it all their own way for finished lambs in mart sales and farmers now have an extra and viable competitive outlet for their lambs.

“Demand for lamb is increasing. Numbers are extremely tight and there is additional competition for factories, which must translate into higher prices,” he concluded.