Sexed straws now account for almost 80% of Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd.’s semen sales into the dairy sector, and this figure looks set to grow further.

“This is an example of the way that new technology is impacting on the cattle breeding sector in ways that are delivering tremendous efficiency improvements on-farm,” confirmed Ai Services chief executive officer (CEO), Larry Burke.

“We are actively encouraging farmers to adopt new technologies that complement the use of sexed semen.

“Investing in heat detection systems that will both identify cows in season and the best time to actually inseminate these animals is a case in point.

“Sexed semen is considerably more expensive than a conventional straw, so it makes perfect sense for the farmer to ensure that the investment made in improved genetics will deliver the highest level of return.”

Sexed straws ‘transforming’ breeding opportunities

According to Burke, the use of sexed straws is transforming the breeding opportunities for livestock farmers in Northern Ireland.

“Sexed straws can be used successfully on both heifers and more mature cows. This means that milk producers can now secure the breeding heifers they need from half the cow numbers that would previously have been the case,” he said.

“In turn, this has increased the scope for beef AI within dairy herds.”

Ai Services’ chairman, Robin Irvine added: “In going down this road, the farmer can match a specific AI sire to particular cows. This is not an option if the decision is taken to simply put in a sweeper bull in with a group of cows or breeding heifers.

“AI sires are selected on the basis of their calving ease, shorter gestation length and the improved carcass quality of their progeny.

“In contrast, a sweeper bull comes with the fundamental caveat that none of these criteria have been identified.”

Synchronisation

Synchronisation is another technology that is fast gaining a foothold within Northern Ireland’s livestock sectors.

“Again, it is a proven technique that is delivering enhanced flexibility for both dairy and suckler herd owners,” Larry Burke confirmed.

“At AI Services we provide a comprehensive synchronisation service, from the initial veterinary advice and input through to the final insemination process.

“Sexed semen can also be used very effectively as part of a synchronisation programme. This is a reality that both beef and dairy farmers are fast becoming aware of.”

Ai Services

Both Ai Services representatives were speaking in the wake of the company’s recent 2023 annual general meeting (AGM).

The event was preceded by the publication of the company’s annual accounts for the year ending September 30, 2022.

Ai Services is a farmer-owned business. The shareholding comprises an investment from a number of agricultural co-ops operating in Northern Ireland plus 2,500 active farmer members.

Ai Services was established in 1988.

“Our most recent accounts reflect a very successful trading period. And we look set to build on this for the future,” Robin Irvine stated.

“But all of this has only been made possible by the commitment of our farmer-shareholders. In light of this, the decision was taken at the annual meeting to pay a 5% return on the share capital held by our farmer members in the business.

“In addition, all shareholders actively trading with Ai Services during 2021/2022 will receive a 2.5% rebate, based on their transactions during that period. This will be added as a credit to their Ai Services’ accounts.”

Ai Services’ role in shaping the future of Northern Ireland’s dairy and beef sectors was a subject discussed at length by those attending the 2023 AGM.

“Improved genetics will deliver for both sectors as they look to the future,” Larry Burke commented.

“Where milk is concerned, better cows are more sustainable cows. Farmers want cows that will stay within their milking groups for a greater number of lactations.

“In turn, this will reduce the number of replacements required, thereby decreasing the actual numbers of stock needed within a farming business.”

The CEO said that improved genetics will deliver the enhanced sustainability required by the dairy sector.

Meanwhile, Robin Irvine believes that the same argument holds, where the future of beef is concerned.

“Looking to the future we need animals that can be finished at a younger age. Improved feed conversion rates will also be required, as will carcasses that better reflect market demand,” he said.

“The good news is that we are focused on sourcing and delivering the genetics which will allow farmers to meet all of these criteria.

“Science and new technologies will drive the future and Ai Services [is] committed to a programme of investment to ensure that we will be at the heart of this process.”