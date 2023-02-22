South East Technological University (SETU) is leading a new European project that aims to empower rural women and increase the number of socio-ecological innovations led by women in agriculture, the rural economy and rural communities.

GRASS Ceiling, a €2.8 million project funded by the European Union under the Horizon Europe programme, brings together 25 partners from across Europe.

It will develop a forum where women can drive socio-ecological transitions, in other words, develop innovations in response to socio-ecological challenges and strengthen the resilience of rural areas.

SETU has said that this is essential to deliver the United Nations’ (UN’s) goals on gender parity, realise the EU gender equality strategy, and achieve the goals of the Green Deal, the Farm to Fork strategy, the Long-Term Vision for Rural Areas, and the European Pillar of Social Rights.

SETU project

The project will establish nine living labs for rural women innovators in Ireland; Croatia; Italy; Lithuania; Netherlands; Norway; Scotland; Spain; and Sweden.

Each living lab will train between six and eight women and establish a network-learning and innovation system that will support women innovators, strengthen and measure their innovative identity, and transform gender norms and stereotypes.

Through these living labs, researchers will analyse the current position of women regarding megatrends in European agriculture and rural areas.

It will allow them to understand the drivers and enablers for women-led innovations, the barriers encountered and supports that are needed at member state and EU level.

Women innovators from a rural or farming organisation will co-lead each lab, with Macra joining the project in Ireland.

GRASS Ceiling’s partners also include high-level European bodies and stakeholders who can influence EU policy.

Speaking of the importance of this project, Prof. Sally Shortall, project coordinator said: “This is an exciting EU-funded programme for empowering women’s innovation in rural and farming communities.

“We will work across Europe with leading women innovators to capture and share the key elements of their success, with the aim of increasing grassroots impact for women in rural and farming communities.

“The project will work together with both men and women to build a positive and empowering environment for socio-economic and green growth.”

The project commenced in January 2023 and will run until December 2025.