Secretary general set to depart Agriculture House

Secretary general for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Aidan O’Driscoll is to leave his post later this year, the department has confirmed today (Tuesday, July 10).

O’Driscoll is stepping aside to take up the position of secretary general for the Department of Justice and Equality in September.

As part of the radical restructuring of the Department of Justice, Minister Charlie Flanagan today announced the appointment of the new secretary general of the department to lead the transformation process.

According to the department, O’Driscoll has a distinguished career record at home and abroad, has worked in both the public and private sector, and has an MSc Strategic Management among his many qualifications.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed commented “Aidan O’Driscoll is an accomplished career civil servant who has served as secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine since 2015.

It has been a great pleasure to work with him over the course of the last few years and he has given dedicated service to the agriculture sector.

“Along with his vast experience, he will bring with him a great deal of enthusiasm and energy, and I wish him all the best in his new and challenging role in the Department of Justice and Equality”.

O’Driscoll joined the civil service in 1977 as an administrative officer and subsequently trained as a policy analyst in the Department of Finance.

He has served in a variety of posts in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine including chief economist from 1995 to 2001 and assistant secretary general from 2001 to January 2015 for EU Affairs, Economics and Climate Change.