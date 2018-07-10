Kubota to invest €55 million in new European R&D centre for tractors

Kubota has announced that it will invest €55 million in a new tractor R&D (Research & Development) facility in Europe.

The new site will be located in Crepy-en-Valois, France. The company says that it will be fully operational in 2020.

Kubota also says that it continues to make “significant investments” into its expansion throughout Europe.

The new R&D facility will be a ‘Competence Centre of Engineering’ for agricultural tractor markets. It will serve as the base for Kubota’s research activities for tractors in Europe.

A spokesperson explained: “By establishing a best-in-class R&D centre in Europe, embedding up-to-date engineering and validation tools, we will develop cutting-edge technology for our new models to meet the specific requirements of European farmers.

“All the while, we will keep our DNA: reliability; ease of use; and best cost of ownership.

As part of its globalisation process, Kubota Corporation intends to “boost its product development, in line with its aspirations to adapt to the specific needs of its host markets”.

The entity is already present in about 100 countries worldwide. Since Kubota Holding Europe BV was launched in 2017, the company claims to have “reinforced its corporate identity in Europe”. It already build significant numbers of agricultural tractors in France.

Kubota Corporation can trace its roots back to 1890. It’s currently involved in the manufacture of agricultural, turf (grounds-care) and construction equipment, along with industrial engines.

Its world headquarters are in Osaka, Japan. Last year, the group’s worldwide revenue topped $16 billion.

New ‘metal’ on the way

In other Kubota news, the manufacturer recently replaced its flagship (French-built) M7001 range (130-170hp) with the updated M7002 tractor line-up.

The M7002 range is notable for its new six-speed powershift transmission, a higher payload, improved joystick control and a headland management system that can do “more than before”.