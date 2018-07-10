Man killed in collision between tractor and motorbike

A man was killed in a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle last night (Monday, July 10) in Co. Antrim, police have confirmed.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision between a tractor and a motorbike on the Riverside Road in Bushmills at around 10:10pm last night, Monday, July 9.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dash-cam footage or who was travelling on the Riverside Road and observed the motorcycle or tractor prior to the collision, to contact local officers in Coleraine or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1526 of 9/07/18.

“The Castlecat and Riverside roads were closed for a period, but have since reopened,” the spokesperson added.

Late last night, the PSNI issued a brief statement on the accident on its PSNI Road Policing Twitter page, tweeting: “The Castlecat Road and Riverside Road in Bushmills have been closed by police following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision at around 10:00pm this evening.

“Local diversions are in place.”

2nd tractor fatality in 3 days

This is the second fatal traffic incident to occur in just three days in Northern Ireland, following the death of a man in Co. Down on Friday night (July 6).

The 29-year-old man died following a tragic incident near the village of Drumbo, Co. Down.

The man – believed to have been from Moira, Co. Down – was travelling as a passenger in the cab of a tractor with a friend who had been working for a local contractor at the time of the accident.

The pair are understood to have met another piece of farm machinery at a bend in the road and swerved off the road to avoid a collision.

The PSNI confirmed that the incident occurred on the Back Road in Drumbo shortly after 9:15pm.

Although the tractor driver is believed to have sustained substantial injuries in the collision; it is understood that his condition is not life-threatening.

The 22-year-old driver was later arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing death.