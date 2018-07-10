Monaghan farmers concerned given ‘huge increase’ in TB

The “huge increase” in TB rates in Co. Monaghan in recent years is set to be discussed tonight (Tuesday, July 10) at the county executive meeting of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Scheduled to get underway at 8:30pm in the Four Seasons Hotel in Monaghan town, the meeting will feature a number of guest speakers – including Aidan Rehill, Elizabeth Sharpe and Pat Rooney from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

All members of Monaghan IFA’s county executive are encouraged to attend.

Speaking to AgriLand, the chairman of Monaghan IFA, Frank Brady, stated that TB has grown to be a “big issue” in the county.

There has been a big increase in recent years. Monaghan has gone from being one of the best counties to one of the worst in terms of TB in the past few years.

It is hoped that tonight’s meeting can facilitate some discussion on the matter between farmers and the speakers in order to draw up a plan of action to combat the increase

Advertisement

In 2017, some 207 farms were restricted with TB and a total of 1,089 reactors were recorded, figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine revealed.