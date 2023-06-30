Hi-tech grass imaging ‘dairy drones’, soil sensors, and apps which monitor the behaviour of cows will be among the ground-breaking research on display at the Moorepark Dairy Open Day, which takes place in Cork next week.

Researchers from the VistaMilk SFI Research Centre will be among those showcasing their work at the event at the Teagasc, Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, next Tuesday, July 4.

This will include experiments showing how DNA can be used to identify micro-bacteria in soils, and how drones equipped with grass imaging technology can help farmers identify the best fields for grazing.

There will be interactive demonstrations on Sensor technology, such as:

How sensors are used to measure soil nitrate content;

The moisture and composition of grass;

Animal glucose levels;

Milk heat stability;

How farmers can use their smartphone to keep track of the amount of time their cows spend grazing and resting.

The sensor technology being developed by VistaMilk researchers is led by Alan O’Riordan, senior research fellow at the Tyndall National Institute.

The dedicated VistaMilk area will have teams sharing their expertise in the four key areas of research and impact where the organisation identifies challenges and solves problems for the dairy industry – soil, pasture, cow, and food.

Researchers will present VistaMilk’s work on the benefits of adding clover to pasture to reduce nitrogen and the advantages of multi-species swards compared to perennial ryegrass.

Among those available to answer questions at the event will be Deirdre Hennessy, lecturer in sustainable agriculture at University College Cork (UCC) and funded investigator in VistaMilk, and other researchers will also be in the Grassland village at the Dairy Open Day.

There will also be information from VistaMilk PhD student Elia Dufosse about breeding programmes that are producing more nitrogen efficient cattle, including how GreenFeed machines are being used to accurately measure methane emissions from the national herd and use that data to identify genetically lower emitting animals.

VistaMilk director, Donagh Berry said: “Moorepark Open Day is a fun and engaging way for dairy farmers, other agri-food sector workers, and the general public to experience first-hand the technologies and practices that are being developed to underpin the economic, environmental, and social sustainability credentials of Irish dairy farms.”

Sustainable future at Moorepark

The overall theme of this year’s event is ‘Securing a Sustainable Future’. Since milk quota removal, the dairy industry has gone through a transformation according to Teagasc.

This has occurred against the backdrop of an economic crisis, a global pandemic and a war in Europe and it is now important to take stock of the next phase of development for the dairy industry as a whole, it said.

According to Teagasc, future developments require close alignment with EU and national policy objectives, particularly focusing on:

Reduced carbon emissions;

Improved animal welfare;

Better water and air quality;

Greater biodiversity.

“At the same time it is necessary to generate financially rewarding career opportunities with a favourable work-life balance,” Teagasc has stated.

Moorepark’23 will highlight the various technologies and practices available to farmers to underpin the economic, environmental and social sustainability credentials of their farms.

The Dairy Open Day provides attendees with the opportunity to see and learn about the results of the comprehensive, broad spectrum research programme undertaken by Teagasc.

It will also allow visitors to meet research, advisory, education staff and industry partners.