The Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) has announced the return of its annual symposium and trade show later this month.

The 2022 instalment will take place – in person, due to relaxed Covid-19 restrictions – on April 26, at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.

Entitled, ‘Saving the bacon: Practical considerations to survive the current pig crisis’, it will feature Irish and international experts who will present practical solutions to current challenges of health, welfare, and productivity in the pig farming sector.

Commenting on the 2022 symposium, president of the IPHS, Carla Gomes said:

“The Irish pig industry is currently going through an extremely difficult period, and we feel that, now more than ever, practical advice needs to be taken into consideration for the survival of the sector.”

Topics and speakers

The topic of new feed ingredients will be addressed by Prof. Ilias Kyriazakis, from Queen’s University Belfast. Prof. Kyriazakis specialises in the effects of animal management on their performance; their ability to cope with challenges such as pathogens; and the environmental impact, including the use of alternative and home-grown feeds for livestock systems.

Dr. Rory Deverell will present a market update on feed ingredients. Dr. Deverall is a senior commodity risk manager for StoneX, serving a wide range of commercial commodity trading companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Dr. Carla Gomes, Pig HealthCheck Programme manager with Animal Health Ireland will present on ‘Making the most of the Pig HealthCheck Programme‘.

Date and location: Tuesday, April 26, Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise.

Event time: Trade show from 12:00p.m; symposium talks 2:00p.m-6.30p.m (with break for lunch)

Dinner: 7.30p.m

From Bridge House Farm, Northamptonshire, and former British pig farmer of the year, Charlie Thompson, will speak about his excellent use of technology to improve farm performance.

And, Dr. Emma Baxter, from Scotland’s Rural College, will talk about free farrowing and what is coming down the line for pig farmers. Dr. Baxter is an animal welfare and behaviour scientist, specialising in pig projects that cover challenges throughout the pig’s life cycle, from optimising piglet survival in high-welfare farrowing systems to investigating humane stunning at slaughter.