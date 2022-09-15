The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association held its third and final sale of the year on Saturday (September 10).

The association said that final sale for 2022 finished on a positive note, with a good clearance of top-quality stock and a great buzz about the sale’s yard on the day.

The warm, sunny day was very welcome, and of the 500 top quality hoggets on offer, 80% found new homes.

Most of the hoggets sold in the region of €160-210/head with the exception of the prize winners.

Hogget ewe prize winners:

First: Pat Farrell, Kiltealy sold for €260/head;

Second: Tomas McCarthy, Knocksquire sold for €240/head;

Third: John Egars, Ballynattin sold for €240/head.

Ewe lambs saw an offering of 500 with an 80% clearance rate achieved. Most ewe lambs sold in the region of €100-150/head.

Ewe lamb prize winners:

First: Walter Cummins, Knockmore weighing 42kg sold for €150/head;

Second: Jim Lennon, Ballytiglea weighing 39kg sold for €125/head;

Third: Pat Hayden, Raheendenore weighing 40.5kg sold for €135/head.

Cheviot hogget ewe prizewinners:

First: Jim Mccarthy, Knocksquire €210/head;

Second: John Hendricks, Craan sold for €160/head.

Cheviot two- and three-year-old ewe prizewinners:

First: John Hendrick, Craan sold for €190/head;

Second: Lilly Nolan, Ballycrystal sold for €190/head.

The association once again commended all the Borris Ewe breeders on the quality of sheep on the presentation of the sheep on the day, saying that it was “top class, as always”.