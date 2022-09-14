The government needs to “park” concerns around climate change and focus on keeping the lights and heating on for people this winter, that’s the view of Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

The Galway Roscommon TD said that the government’s priority must now be keeping people warm over the winter months, and added that the focus on climate may have to become second priority for some time. He told Agriland:

“At the moment in my opinion, we need to park the whole climate craic. The basics we need this month through to next April are heat, light and food.

“Our first priority as politicians should be covering the fundamental things that people need. We will have failed as a country if we cannot keep people in that situation.”

Deputy Fitzmaurice recognised that many factors such as the oil and gas price hikes are outside the government’s control, but added that it must take action where it can.

He referred to the potential use of the Shannonbridge and Lanesborough power stations which could run on biomass as well as a reconsideration on the government’s decision not to issue any further gas exploration licences, and commented:

“These moves would give comfort to people that at least the lights will stay on.”

Speaking about Ireland’s efforts to mitigate climate change, the deputy said that new technologies and solutions will be developed down the line, but that people should be “left alone until a secure alternative is available”.

The Independent TD also said that Ireland has been left “like a bird in a nest” that is reliant on others to for vital supplies.

“We’re not in control of our own fuel security and when you’re not in control of your own fuel security, you run a huge risk and the biggest danger on top of that is the cost.”

The deputy said massive increases in energy costs will make the winter a difficult time for businesses and said he fears that many could be forced to close their doors. He outlined a recent proposal that he put forward that could help to keep businesses afloat in such a scenario:

“One proposal I had for businesses is that in the budget they need to put €500 million out of the €1.5 billion that we get in rates to one side.

“Then if a company can show in their accounts that they’re struggling, they can then get a rates waiver [of a certain percentage], because there’s a huge danger that people will start letting people go and places will close.”

The deputy concluded by saying that without support, he would “be fearful for next year in the line of recession”.