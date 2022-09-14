The Beef Plan Movement (BPM) has written to agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue, asking him not to agree to any reduction in suckler numbers.

The group has said that there is a growing concern that such a step might be considered in the context of the Irish government’s response to the challenge of climate change.

BPM chair Eamon Corley commented:

“We regard it as completely unacceptable for it to become part of government policy to reduce suckler cow numbers.

“Beef Plan will not stand back and allow suckler farmers become the scapegoats of a flawed green agenda that impacts on their way of living.

“There has been no inclusion of the representations of Beef Plan’s members, who are predominantly suckler and beef farmers, in the consultative process in the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group.

“We in the Beef Plan Movement believe our national suckler cow herd is of great economic importance to the rural economy.”

Importance of suckler sector

Beef Plan’s vice chairman John Moloney poined to the key role played by this specific sector in producing top quality weanlings for further finishing.

“It is a very important marketing tool when one considers the high standard of animal welfare involved,” he said.

“This has become more important in recent years with the general public demanding the highest standards from their food production systems.”

According to the BPM officeholders, suckling is a natural system and that the quality that Irish beef is renowned for around the world was built on the back of a suckler-based production model.

“And to dispense with this unique model will have detrimental consequences for the Irish beef industry,” Corley continued.

“Suckler farms are invaluable from an environmental perspective also. With a national average of just 16 cows/herd on a farm size of over 30ha, it is clear that the carbon removed by these farms far exceeds the emissions produced.

“These are also low input farms with a high take-up of environmental schemes. Environmental actions should only be based on environmental outcomes. It is wrong to remove sustainable practices to offset the emissions of other less sustainable sectors.”

Corley explained that BPM found it is difficult to understand why the department would tarnish the reputation of the suckler sector by recommending an exit/reduction scheme.

“This sends out a message that our suckler farms are problematic for the environment and are net polluters. We are urging the farm minister to reconsider taking this action.”