Loughrea Mart has announced the death of its manager Jimmy Cooney at the age of 68.

In a statement on its Facebook page today (Tuesday, August 1), the mart said: “It is with great sadness and devastation that we at Loughrea Mart announce the sudden passing of our manager Jimmy Cooney.

“Jimmy took over management from Gus Egan in 2013 and has successfully managed the mart to date,” the mart statement added.

“He was extremely well liked and respected by the buyers and sellers of the livestock in the mart.”

The mart said that Jimmy was regarded “as such a kind and dedicated manager by all the staff”.

“He was always there for the staff and made the mart a friendly place to work. Jimmy will be so sadly missed by all the staff, committees, patrons, and the wide circle of friends of the mart. May he rest in peace,” the mart added.

Loughrea Mart is currently closed and will remain so until next Tuesday (August 8). Jimmy Cooney

Jimmy Cooney was also an intercounty hurler, winning the All-Ireland Championship with Galway in 1980.

Galway won the match 2-15 to 3-9 against Limerick, with the Tribesmen picking up their first All-Ireland Championship win since 1923.

It was the second of three consecutive All-Ireland Final appearances for Galway, with Jimmy also part of the panel in the 1979 and 1981 championship seasons.

He won two All-Star awards, featuring on the championship team of the year at the left corner-back position for 1980 and 1981.

At club level, Jimmy played for Sarsfields, a club which includes his home parish of Bullaun, which lies just to the north of Loughrea town.

With the club, he won the Galway Senior Hurling Championship in 1980, 1989, and 1992.

The latest of these saw the club enter the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final in 1993, in which Cooney picked up a winners’ medal.

Following the conclusion of a successful playing career, Cooney became an inter-county hurling referee.