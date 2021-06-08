MSD Animal Health has agreed to acquire the assets of LIC Automation (LICA) from New Zealand-based, farmer-owned cooperative Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC).

Kiwi firm LICA manufactures and supplies specialised, integrated herd management systems and milk-testing sensors for the dairy industry. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the firms say.

LICA’s automated offerings, including Saber and Protrack technology solutions, “enables dairy farmers to gather precise information on the health and milking habits of dairy cows, which supports their efforts in herd management, real-time milk analysis, animal evaluation and reproductive health and wellness”, MSD says.

LICA products are available in New Zealand and in selected European markets – including Ireland.

Rick DeLuca, president of MSD Animal Health, said: “We are pleased to take this step forward with the acquisition of LICA technology, as we continue to broaden our portfolio with complementary products and technologies to advance animal well-being and outcomes for our customers.

“Our portfolio of enhanced dairy farm management and livestock intelligence solutions for the dairy industry help address the evolving customer needs of dairy farmers and strengthen our leadership in shaping the future of animal health.”

LICA’s product portfolio joins Allflex Livestock Intelligence, MSD’s livestock intelligence business. Allflex Livestock Intelligence is a complementary business that specialises in identification and monitoring technology that delivers real-time, actionable data and insights to help improve livestock management, the animal health giant says.

Allflex works with a range of dairy multinational organisations including: DeLaval; Lely; Kurtsan; Nestle; Milkline; and the Global Dairy Institute.

Wayne McNee, LIC chief executive, added: “We are pleased that MSD Animal Health has chosen to acquire this technology.

“MSD Animal Health has a reputation for investing heavily in research and development for animal health and welfare.

“The company has extensive scientific and technological capabilities that can take this technology to the next phase and deliver more value to farmers.”