Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton have this week announced details of a €17.3 million climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads.

The programme will aid 26 local authorities in implementing 432 road improvement projects across the country.

The types of projects approved for funding include: schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads; bridge strengthening and repairs; embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage; altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency; road edge protection measures; and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.

Projects include:

Improving drainage works with a full overlay to replace severely damaged local road between Garrymore and Ballinacarrig, Co. Wicklow;

Replacement and repair of the sea wall in Belmullet, Co.Mayo;

Install drainage network and upgrade to sections of the road in Lissyegan, Co. Galway to deal with extreme flooding situations;

Drainage and embankment stability measures to protect the road and repair slippage in Ballyhar, Co. Kerry;

Increase hydraulic capacity at Breandrum Bridge in Co. Cavan.

Minister Ryan explained that this funding will support local authorities across the country to deal with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events.

“The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers, car users can travel safely around the country,” the minister said.

More climate resilient against severe weather

Minister Naughton added: “Well-maintained roads mean safer roads.

“Severe weather events can present major challenges to our road users and severely damage our road infrastructure.

“The grants being provided will help local authorities make our roads more resilient against severe weather which in turn will go a long way in ensuring that our local and regional roads are safer for all.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action has called for a review of all planned road construction projects.

Reducing emissions in transport report

This is with a view to reallocating funding to sustainable transport schemes; consideration of road charging and mileage reduction targets; accelerated transition to electric vehicles and electrification of commuter rail lines; and an immediate expansion of public transport measures for rural and dispersed communities.

This week, the committee launched its Report on Reducing Emissions in the Transport Sector by 51% by 2030.

This is the first in a series of sector analyses on how Ireland will meet its target of a 51% reduction in emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050, in line with the climate bill currently going through the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Speaking on the report, committee chair deputy Brian Leddin said:

“Ireland has the fourth highest level of transport emissions per capita in Europe and the transport sector is responsible for around 20% of our overall CO2 emissions, with private cars being the largest contributors to transport emissions.

“Taking into account projected population growth and, in turn, economic growth in the coming decades, Ireland will face a significant challenge in decarbonisation of the transport sector.”

The committee makes a total of 47 conclusions and recommendations across five areas: planning; public transport and active modes; electrification; freight transport; and future challenges.

The main recommendations are:

A review of future road construction projects should be conducted, to include an analysis of whether such substantial investment would be better allocated to more sustainable projects such as remote working hubs and sustainable transport modes;

Further exploration be given to the establishment of remote working hubs in towns and villages, including sustainable transport links to these hubs, particularly in less densely populated areas, and that a national target for remote working should be introduced;

In light of the evidence from rural public transport projects such as the ‘Every village, every hour’ project in Germany, there should be a significant increase in targeted investment in an immediate expansion of public transport measures for rural and dispersed communities in Ireland, to provide a realistic alternative to travelling by car;

A free public transport system should be costed as an option for encouraging the uptake of public transport in Ireland.