The weather seems to have finally improved, with growth rates finally beginning to reach the levels that are expected for the time of year.

The 2021 breeding season is well underway on spring-calving farms with many farmers reporting high submission rates across their herds.

The latest figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) handheld statistics showing that 812,009 cows have been served already this year, an increase of 74,144 compared to 2020 figures representing a 9.5% increase.

Breeding 2021

Agriland spoke with Shane Lehane, a technical sales manager with Progressive Genetics, to get some insight into what is happening on the ground.

Shane stated: ”Although the weather was challenging at the beginning of the breeding season, early reports indicate that the early part of the breeding season has gone well on farms.

”Our artificial insemination (AI) technicians and DIY customers are so far reporting low levels of repeats.”

Dairy on dairy

Agriland asked Shane about the most popular bulls so far in 2021 in terms of dairy on dairy. “We have seen a further increase in the use of high economic breeding index (EBI) ‘black and white’ Friesian sires,” he explained.

”With many of the popular bulls from 2020 remaining popular in 2021 with farmers.”

Some of the top-used Friesian bulls for Progressive Genetics this year, include: Kilfeacle Pivotal (FR4728); Ballygown Albert (FR4513); Doonmanagh Seville (FR4547); Stonepark Sergi (FR5803); Highmount Stark (FR5803) and Rathlannon Esmonde (FR5530).

Jersey

Speaking about the use of Jersey sires on farms, Shane said: ”We have seen a big drop-off in the demand for Jersey sires. Like I previously said, many farmers are moving towards using high EBI ‘black and white’ Friesian sires.

”If you look at the top 50 bulls from 2020, it is not until 41st on the list that you see a Jersey bull, with all the bulls above him being Friesian.

”A lot of crossbred herds are now using bulls like Rathlannon Esmonde (FR5530), Stonepark Sergi (FR5803), Doonmanagh Seville (FR4547), bulls with higher figures for maintenance, fertility and percentages.”

Advertisement

Fresh and sexed semen

Speaking to Shane about the use of fresh and sex semen on farms, he said: ”The demand for the fresh semen was up again this year.

”We only finished our fresh programme last Wednesday so data is not available yet, but I would say there was a further 5% increase on 2020, with a mix of repeat customers and a number of customers trying fresh semen for the first time.”

Shane added: “There has been increased in popularity of sexed semen again this year with early reports showing good conception rates are being achieved on farms.

”Many farmers are seeing the advantage of using sexed semen on their early calving cows to generate their replacement heifers.”

Beef on dairy

In relation to bulls that have been popular in terms of beef on dairy in 2021 so far, Shane said: ”The beef on dairy has only really started in the last week, but in terms of DIY sales, Hereford and Angus easy calving sires remain popular with dairy farmers.

”One of the more highly sought-after Hereford bulls is Fisher 1 Profile P456.

”While for Angus sires the likes of Intelagri Maverick has been popular for use on second calvers and mature cows, with Intelagri Matteo being used more on first time calvers.”

Shane noted: ”Turloughmore Magnificent, an Aubrac sire, has also been popular so far this year with farmers trying to add a bit more value to beef calves.

”Although Turloughmore Magificent has been popular it would not be to the same extend as Hereford and Angus bulls have been,” he concluded. Turloughmore Magnificent

Image source: Progressive Genetics