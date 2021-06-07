New to market is this 41.5ac roadside holding at Killabeg, Scarawalsh in Co. Wexford, which will go for sale in one or two lots by online auction on Friday, July 2.

“The property enjoys an excellent location 3km south of Enniscorthy, 500m off the N11 at Scarawalsh, 7km north of Ferns and one hour from south county Dublin,” said selling agent David Quinn.

“Adjoining the Bann River and close to the River Slaney, the land is in an area of fertile soils and a mixture of grassland and tillage in the surrounding farms.”

Local life

“Enniscorthy is a thriving market town situated along the N11 and the River Slaney, with a large range of shops, services, amenities, primary and secondary schools servicing both a large urban and rural population,” said David.

“There is a swimming pool/recreation centre, several sports grounds – including a rugby club and GAA club – and several hotels including the four star Riverside Park Hotel.

“Surrounding the town, there is an 18-hole golf course, several pitch and putts, freshwater fishing, and the five-star spa, Monart, is just beside The Still Pond.

“It has an excellent range of commuting options with Irish Rail providing easy commuting to Dublin Connolly/Rosslare Harbour and Wexford Bus and Bus Eireann, the M11 to Dublin/N30 to New Ross/N80 linking to Carlow/Laois and Offaly,” David said.

The farm

“The Killabeg farm has good frontage onto the public road with two access points. It is laid out in three divisions, currently in a mixture of tillage and grassland, with circa (c.) 5.5ac of mature forestry,” he said.

“The lands are generally free draining and suitable for most agricultural enterprises. The property has the benefit of natural water from the Bann River as well as having a cattle crush and handling facilities.

“The Killabeg holding is being farmed to a high standard and is in good heart. The lands are divided by the main Wexford to Dublin rail line – a safe crossing point – with c. 15.5ac to the eastern side of the line, of which c. 11.86ac are in tillage and c. 3.6ac in forestry, with c. 25.5ac to the west,” the agent said.

“The land may have potential for a residence, subject to the relevant planning permission.”

The Killabeg property may be sold as lot 1: c. 7ac, lot 2: c. 34.5ac or lot 3: the entirety.

The guide price is: lot 1: c. 7ac, €10,000 – €12,000/ac; lot 2: c. 34.5ac, guide: €8,000 – €10,000/ac; and lot 3: €9,000 – €10,000/ac.

Interested parties must contact the office prior to the auction date to register to bid.

“The vendor is expanding and has purchased a bigger farm. The property would appeal to local farmers looking to expand existing holdings or looking for a small rural holding.



“Land sales in this area are very strong, with land generally selling for €12,000 – 15,000/ac,” the agent concluded.

Further information on the Killabeg property is available from Quinn Property.