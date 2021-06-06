The increasing number of lambs coming on stream to plants in Northern Ireland is inserting downward pressure on prices.

Quotes for lambs this week from major processors up in the North ranged from 590p/kg to 600p/kg, up to a carcass weight of 21kg, the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) reported.

For this week coming, quotes are expected to be much the same (590-600p/kg).

The number of lambs processed increased to 7,384 head. To date this year, total lamb/hogget throughput has amounted to 142,528 head.

This is an increase of 13.8% and tells a different story to what is being seen down in the Republic of Ireland, with a throughput back over 73,000 compared to the same period as last year.

The LMC reported that the average deadweight lamb price was back 17.3p/kg to 624p/kg.

However, when compared to this time last year, it makes for good reading when sellers were only getting 491p/kg on average.

Marts see an easing in prices too

Similar to what was seen with factory prices, prices at marts in the North came under pressure.

The LMC said that good numbers of sheep passed through mart rings over the past week.

In Massereene on Monday (May 31), 458 lambs sold from 550-614p/kg, compared to 417 lambs last week selling from 600- 629p/kg.

At Ballymena during the week, a strong entry of 1,008 lambs sold from 530-600p/kg (avg 548p/kg), compared to 890 lambs last week selling from 580- 627p/kg (avg 595p/kg).

The cull ewe trade remained firm, especially for well-fleshed ewes at marts, with top prices ranging from £136/head up to £201/head, the LMC added.