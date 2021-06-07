Factory lambs witnessed the biggest dip in prices at Loughrea Mart on Thursday (June 3).

The mart’s manager, Jimmy Cooney, said that the trade for all categories of lambs was back on last week, but that the factory lambs saw the biggest dip.

While on the other hand, he noted a very strong cull ewe trade which saw prices top €180/head.

Speaking to Agriland after the conclusion of the sale, Jimmy said: “The trade for factory lambs would have been back possibly €8-10/head from last week.

“The heavy lambs weren’t back as much; I’d say they were back about €6-7/head.

“The lighter lambs were back then about €8/head on average. There was a good entry of lighter lambs on Thursday. We had about 450 sheep on offer altogether, which was a good big sale for us this time of the year.

“We had a lot of lambs in the 37-39kg weight bracket. Looking at prices made on Thursday, those butcher lambs made up to €163/head.

“Many of those factory lambs made €152-153/head on average. Those lighter lambs, that I mentioned sold up to €130/head.

“Good heavy cull ewes made up to €180/head. We continue to see a very good trade for cull ewes here at Loughrea week after week.

“We didn’t have many cull ewes and that probably helped the trade to be as good as it was too.

“We had no hoggets of any description on Thursday and I’d say they’re as good as gone now.” Lambs at Loughrea Mart

Sellers happy to still ‘drop and go’

Jimmy added that sellers, even though they are allowed around the pens again as before Covid-19, are happy to drop their sheep and go again.

He added: “Since the return of buyers and sellers to the ring or pens as we have here at our sheep sale in Loughrea, we have noticed that many of the sellers have continued to drop their sheep and head home again.

“I thought, once restrictions eased that sellers would hang around but that doesn’t seem to the case. So, as when restrictions were in place, we simply just have to call up the sellers to see if they are happy with the price they got.

“Buyers on the other hand are delighted to be back around the pens, even though many are still bidding online, so I suppose you could say everyone’s needs are being taken care of,” Jimmy concluded. Farmer dropping off sheep at Loughrea Mart