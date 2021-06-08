Management from individual meat processors took part in a meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce last Thursday (June 3), the first time individual processors were involved.

Previously, processors were represented collectively by Meat Industry Ireland (MII). The processors involved were ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak, Kildare Chilling, Ashbourne Meats, Liffey Meats, Dunleavy Meats and Slaney Foods.

While this was welcomed by the farmer representatives, some felt that the quality of the processors’ contributions left something to be desired.

The recently-rebranded Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) – two of whose members, Dermot O’Brien and Enda Fingleton, sit on the taskforce – said that the processors “did not answer satisfactorily all questions posed by farm organisations” at the meeting.

“Particularly noticeable was the lack of a full and detailed explanation on the circumstances for the sudden drop in base price quotes in February 2021.”

According to the IBLA, Bord Bia figures presented at the taskforce showed that Ireland was “the only country in Europe” where this price drop was experienced.

“No credible answer was provided on how the unilateral price drop in February 2021 occurred across all processing plants,” the association said.

In the course of the meeting, the IBLA proposed that a ‘load cell’ be installed on the line in factories to capture weight data which, the association argued, would be an “efficient and accurate method of quantifying the exact weight and kill out percentage of all carcasses”.

Some meat processors commented on this proposal and agreed to examine the option, according to the IBLA.

The association also called for the abolition of the 30-month in-spec rule, which was supported by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) and the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA).

The IBLA also called for a full day’s sitting of the taskforce to be devoted to engagement with the processors at the next meeting, arguing that the time afforded on Thursday was insufficient.

The association reiterated its request that the taskforce be live-streamed online, arguing that “farmers need to view the exchanges that occur during these meetings”.

The association also noted further Bord Bia figures that indicate a reduced supply of factory-fit cattle for the remainder of 2021, with “up to 120,000 cattle being quantified as a shortfall this year”.

“All livestock primary producers must take note of the change in supply profile,” the IBLA urged.