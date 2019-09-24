Rushe launches campaign for upcoming IFA election

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Kildare county chairman and candidate in the upcoming election for national deputy president Brian Rushe officially launched his campaign this evening, Tuesday, September 24.

Serving as IFA Kildare / West Wicklow chairman since 2017, Rushe runs a dairy and beef farm alongside his wife Rebecca and their two sons John and Rhys.

Outlining his campaign pledges at the launch in Newbridge this evening, Rushe thanked his local IFA branch, Carbury Cadamstown, as well as his family and the wider farming community for their support so far.

Fairness for farmers along the supply chain;

Recognition that farmers do more than anyone else to drive positive environmental change – and should be rewarded accordingly;

Mobilising and energising an agile IFA to face challenges including Brexit, CAP reform, market volatility and increasing bureaucracy; and

Hold those who work for farmers to account. The candidate outlined four key campaign pledges:

Speaking on the night, Rushe said: “So often now we, as farmers, feel like we are under more and more pressure.

“We all are worrying about whether we have enough money to provide for our families, pay the banks, and, in many cases, put food on the table.

“Farmers are the drivers of everything positive in our industry yet it’s us farmers that often benefit the least,” the chairman said.

I want to make a positive impact in unifying farmers and fighting for our family farm incomes.

He also highlighted his priority to ensure that farmers, incomes and the wider agricultural sector are protected and enhanced.

“Farmers all pulling together are an unstoppable force – and I want to help us to do that,” the candidate concluded.