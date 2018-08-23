Rural TDs welcome €4.25 million fodder importation scheme

Rural TDs and public representatives have welcomed yesterday’s announcement by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed of €4.25 million allocated to a new Fodder Import Support Measure.

Offaly TD Carol Nolan welcomed the decision, stating: “The fodder shortage crisis of the past few weeks has been a grave concern for farmers across the constituency and the reliance on imported fodder left them subject to profiteering by suppliers and meat plants.”

It’s been a most unusual period for farmers who earlier in the year were ravaged by the worst snow conditions in decades followed by drought during the longest heatwave since 1976.

“Despite an extension on spreading of fertiliser in recent weeks to maximise home grown yields, this of itself was not enough to offset shortages and importation of fodder was inevitable as many farmers were unable to finance such outlays given their indebtedness to suppliers after the Storm Emma Crisis.”

Deputy Nolan stressed the importance of the intervention for suckler and sheep farmers in the area.

Advertisement

“At the moment profit margins for sucklers and sheep are non-existent so the fodder intervention is critical for their survival. They need access to high-quality feed at a reasonable price as soon as possible.”

In conclusion Deputy Nolan stated: “Given the severity of conditions for farmers this year it is imperative that all efforts are made to avoid exploitation and profiteering by fodder suppliers and meat plants.

“In this regard I support the ICMSA call on Minister Creed to engage the meat industry directly in the workings of the Fodder Co-ordination Group.”

‘Not enough’

Kerry independent TD Danny Healy Rae also welcomed the scheme but was more critical of the announcement, saying: “I have been calling for this and other measures to be put in place early and to ensure that it will be of high quality and at a fair price.