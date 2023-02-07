The Rural Independent Group of TDs has called for a four-week extension to the public consultation on the new Deer Management Strategy.

On December 21, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien announced that they would be seeking the public’s view on the issue of deer control.

The initiative, being coordinated by the Deer Management Strategy Group, will gather opinions how increased numbers of deer have impacted on forestry, biodiversity, road safety and animal health and welfare.

Anyone wishing to share their views can complete the online survey on the Government of Ireland website (www.gov.ie).

The closing date for submissions is currently 5:00p.m on Friday, February 10, 2023. Deputy Mattie McGrath

However, the leader of the Rural Independents, Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, criticised the “limited time for public comment” on the new plan.

“Farmers, rural residents, and all stakeholders deserve an extended public consultation on Ireland’s deer management plan.

“The current deadline for submissions is this Friday, but a lack of proper promotion and awareness has limited input from the rural community.

“The overpopulation of wild deer is causing harm to crops, forests, habitats, and leading to financial losses for farmers.

“The higher deer densities are also increasing the risk of diseases, such as bovine tuberculosis, and posing a threat to road safety, as they are often hit by vehicles, leading to serious accidents and vehicle damage,” the TD said.

“It’s time for decisive action to protect the interests of farmers, our natural heritage and ensure a healthy, balanced ecosystem for future generations.

“A national deer cull is not a decision to be taken lightly and the public must have a voice in the creation of the new deer management strategy, and the government must extend the consultation period to allow for all perspectives to be heard,” Deputy Mc Grath concluded.