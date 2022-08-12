The Department of Rural and Community Development spent €169 million on rural development programmes in 2021, according to its annual report for last year.

The report was published today (Friday, August 12) by Minister Heather Humphreys.

The report provides a review of the range of policies, programmes and initiatives developed and delivered by the department in 2021.

The department oversaw a total of €344 million in 2021. €169 million of this was spent on the Rural Development Investment Programme.

This programme includes the LEADER programme; the Town and Village Renewal Scheme; the Local Improvement Scheme; the Outdoor Recreation Scheme; and the CLÁR (Ceantair Laga Árd Riachtanais) programme.

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund also continued last year, paying out €84.5 million for 25 projects around the country.

Other spending by the department last year included €171 million provided to communities through progammes like the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP); the Community Services Programme; the Seniors Alert Scheme, libraries development; and support for the community and voluntary sector.

The department also published the ‘Our Rural Future’ development policy for 2021 to 2025 in March of last year.

Speaking this morning, Minister Humphreys said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the work of my department helped to support communities right across the country, ensuring that vital services continued to be delivered to vulnerable groups.

“I am proud to see the positive impacts the programmes and schemes under my department are having in towns and villages,” she added.

“This is one of the youngest departments in government. Yet, through our various schemes and programmes, as well as our rural development policy ‘Our Rural Future’, we are revitalising rural communities and making rural Ireland a better place to live, work and raise a family.

The release of the 2021 report follows on from news this week that the department would make €1 million available to improve the quality of over 400 walking trails.

The funding was announced on Wednesday by Minister Humphreys.

Under the initiative, grants of €1,000 to €3,000 will be provided to 175 community groups responsible for managing the trails throughout rural Ireland.

The funding is targeted towards 446 walking trails. The community groups will be able to use the grants to maintain and improve their local trail and promote its use to visitors.