The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, along with Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys today (Monday, April 4) welcomed the establishment of Community Response Forums in every local authority area to coordinate local responses to the Ukraine crisis.

Local community and voluntary groups around the country have been mobilising in recent weeks to welcome into their communities people who are fleeing Ukraine.

As the new arrivals begin to settle in, each local authority has established a Community Response Forum to provide a coordination point for the community and voluntary response in their area.

Effectiveness of rural community response

Minister Humphreys said: “These local forums worked very well during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic response and are best placed to put arrangements in place to help the new arrivals from Ukraine access services.

“Right across government, we are doing all we can to assist Ukrainian nationals who have fled this devastating war. This approach at local level is a key part of our overall efforts and will be so important in the weeks and months to come.”

The ministers have written to local authorities setting out a template for arrangements to be in place in each area.

Supplementing the supports and services being provided by government agencies at a local level, the purpose of the community response fora will be to ensure effective communication and information sharing in the coordination of local community and voluntary actions in providing community supports to the new Ukrainian communities.

Minister O’Brien said: “Local authorities are stepping up once again to lead the local response to what is a very complex and rapidly evolving situation.

“They will coordinate local efforts very effectively and ensure that every effort is made to welcome new arrivals from Ukraine into our communities.”

Minister of State for communities and charities, Joe O’Brien said: “Each forum will work to harness the goodwill and assistance available within our communities, including the resources of the community and voluntary sector to manage offers of assistance to ensure that the often complex needs of those arriving are met.”