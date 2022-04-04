The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced a short extension to the closing date for applications for the Multi-Species Swards Measure.

The measure will now close at midnight on Thursday of next week (April 14). It had been due to close at midnight tonight (Monday, April 4).

As of lunchtime today, over 800 farmers had applied for the measure, the department said.

It added that the extension will not delay the processing of approval letters for existing applicants.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue noted: “As of Monday afternoon, the department’s agfood system showed over 800 farmers had applied for this innovative measure but a further 500 farmers had prepared a draft application that was not yet completed or submitted.

“Considering this, I have decided to extend the closing date as I want to ensure that everyone who wishes to apply for the measure will have an opportunity to do so,” the minister added.

“The Multi-Species Swards Measure will now close on April 14, the same day as the Red Clover Silage Measure that I announced last week. It is important that those that have engaged complete the application process.”

Minister McConalogue went on: “This is an excellent support measure, and I am keen to support as many farmers as possible as we seek to improve the sustainability of our production systems.

“I am delighted to see this support come to fruition as it will support farmers to help reduce their dependency on chemical fertiliser,” he concluded.

Farmers wishing to apply for the Multi-Species Swards Measure or the Red Clover Silage Measure should apply through the agfood platform by April 14, 2022.

The two measures are being delivered by the department in co-operation with participating agri-retailers and co-operatives throughout the country.

They will cover seed purchased from the date of an applicant’s approval letter until August 31, 2022.