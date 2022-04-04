Entries opened today (April 4), for students in Irish agricultural colleges to apply for the Macra na Feirme Farm Business and Technology Award, sponsored by National Broadband Ireland (NBI).

Students in teams of four and their teachers are being invited to submit entries on the topic ‘the technology I want to deploy on my farm or enterprise and why’.

The teams are asked to submit a video presentation focusing on the theme using up-to-date technologies.

Farm Business and Technology Award

The award, which was previously announced in November 2021, is part of the annual ‘Ag Challenges Day’ that involves several of the countries agricultural colleges, four operated by Teagasc and three private.

A winner will be announced within each of the seven colleges, chosen by a panel of judges and each will receive a prize for their institution.

The team that made the winning video in each will go forward to the Macra Challenges Day, where they will deliver their presentation live to a panel of AgTech experts and NBI.

The overall winner will receive a top prize of €1,000 and a trophy, as well as a €500 technology grant for the winning college. The final will take place on April 27, 2022 at Gurteen College in Co. Tipperary.

President of Macra na Feirme, John Keane said:

“We are looking forward to seeing what students can develop in terms of the technology they are interested in.

“Young farmers have always been at the forefront of innovation and with so many challenges facing farmers, from climate change to food insecurity, these students can demonstrate how the industry can innovate.”

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland, said the company is looking forward to a long-term relationship with an organisation that has rural development at its core.

“The Farm Business Technology Award that we’re launching is one of a number of initiatives that NBI are working with Macra on.