This month is national Community Alert Month and over 1,000 Community Alert groups around the country are being encouraged to participate.

Community Alert is a crime prevention and safety programme run by Muintir na Tíre, in partnership with An Garda Síochána.

Muintir na Tíre president, Jackie Meally said: “Community Alert is one of the most proactive grassroots programmes in the country.

“There is a group in nearly every rural parish, helping to keep the residents safe and secure in their homes. The value of this work was very evident during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

CEO Niall Garvey added: “October has traditionally been Community Alert Month, but Covid-19 had an impact on this.

“Some groups remain as vibrant as ever but others face challenges in re-engaging post-Covid. This year we are encouraging groups to reconnect with their communities, their gardaí, and ourselves.

“For some, this might just involve holding a public meeting and assessing the new needs of the communities. For others it might involve launching initiatives. Details have been sent to all registered groups.”

Community Alert activities

Examples of activities carried out by Community Alert groups include: Text Alert; Seniors Alert Scheme (socially monitored alarms); Bottle in the Fridge; Personal Information Pack; and property recording.

The Muintir mobile app, Cairde, is also reportedly going from strength to strength, having proven its worth in community communication during the pandemic.

In the last few months, Muintir has held two pilot events in its new Community Comeback programme.

These events saw over 35 organisations and 400 individuals participating in two rural communities.

This is an initiative from Muintir na Tíre to encourage community groups to reactivate and re-engage after the pandemic.

It recognises that community groups are the “lifeblood of rural Ireland” and are the best vehicle for ensuring community viability in areas which may not have many other supports, according to Muintir.

It also recognises that community groups need support in re-establishing themselves after the pandemic, as do the vulnerable residents in those communities.

Muintir na Tíre

Muintir na Tire was founded in 1937 as the National Association for Community Development. It works directly with over 200 Community Councils, both rural and urban.

In 1984, Muintir founded the Community Alert programme in response to an increase in rural crime.

This programme operates to this day, supporting over 1,000 Community Alert groups, in partnership with An Garda Siochána.

In 2013, Muintir launched the Community Text Alert programme, again in partnership with An Garda Siochána, and other local groups.

Over 1,000 groups now use this programme, receiving alerts from An Garda Síochána effectively and efficiently.

Muintir administers several schemes on behalf of local groups, such as the Text Alert Rebate Scheme. This scheme sees Text Alert groups receive a rebate on their eligible operating costs.

Muintir na Tíre is a founding member of the National Rural Safety Forum and also participates in the Anti-Social Behaviour Forum and the Loneliness Taskforce.