Burglars stole a quad in a failed attempt to evade pursuing Gardaí following a botched burglary in rural Co. Cavan early yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 19), according to An Garda Síochána.

The incident resulted in three people being arrested by Gardaí – with the help of vigilant locals – following dramatic scenes in the “Breffni County”.

Providing an account of what occurred yesterday and how the burglars were apprehended, Gardaí based in the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division explained:

“The Gardaí in Bailieboro have arrested three people following the burglary of a premises in Lisgrey area of Virginia.

“Shortly after 5:00a.m [yesterday] morning, May 19, Gardaí responded to an alert from a personal pendant alarm, arising from a break-in at a residence.

Image source: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division

“On arrival Gardaí arrested a woman at the scene, and observed two men fleeing on foot from the area.”

During the course of a pursuit these men stole a quad bike from a neighbouring premises and attempted to make good their escape.

“Local residents assisted Gardaí and with their assistance the two male suspects were located and arrested.

“The three individuals – one female in her 40s, and two males in their 30s – are currently in custody and are being detained for questioning.

“We would sincerely like to thank the vigilant members of the local community for their assistance and support in this matter [yesterday] morning,” the Garda statement concluded.