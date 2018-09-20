Rumour mill points to Carlow for ‘Ploughing 2019’

Rumours suggesting Co. Carlow as the destination for the National Ploughing Championships next year have grown substantially, following comments made on radio today (Thursday, September 20).

A number of local media outlets are reporting that Fine Gael TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Pat Deering has let slip that a site in Co. Carlow has been selected for ‘Ploughing 2019’.

The TD – who is chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture – made the comment while speaking on local radio station Midlands 103.

According to Laois publication Laois Today, the TD hailed the selection of Carlow, saying: “It’s a good location and a lot of work has been done.”

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) has not yet announced the official location, with question marks now over whether the organisation will continue with the option, should the alleged Carlow decision be true.

Ploughing organisers are not happy with @FineGael TD @PatDeeringTD after he indicated that next year’s ploughing would be in #Carlow Anna Marie McHugh say “it is NOT Fine Gael’s announcement to make” adding that Deputy Deering’s comments may have jeopardised next year’s venue. pic.twitter.com/oz3TyfVuo7 Advertisement — Zara King (@ZaraKing) September 20, 2018

The National Ploughing Championships have been held for the past three years in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, during which time it has persevered through floods and storms.