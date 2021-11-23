The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will be streamed online this year, direct from the action taking place at Balmoral Park on December 9.

For the first time ever, the competition in the show ring will be filmed and streamed, via the Royal Ulster Winter Fair website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The crowning of the Supreme Interbreed Champion as well as sought-after breed champion titles will also be shown.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) annual Winter Fair, in association with Danske Bank, is a one-day premier dairy event in Northern Ireland.

The event, now in its 35th year, will return to Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, from 9:00a.m to 6:00p.m on December 9, after being online-only last year.

Commenting, Rhonda Geary, RUAS operations director said: “This year the Royal Ulster Winter Fair makes a welcome return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

“Last year we were unable to run this event and ran the Winter Fair Online, an online only competition to select the Champion of the decade; however, this year we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back through our doors on Thursday, December 9.

“Year upon year the Winter Fair has grown in stature, and it has successfully established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland showcasing the latest technological advances within the industry.

“It also remains a firm favourite within the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas for farmers and industry enthusiasts.”

Tickets for in-person attendance are £10 for adults and £8 for those aged between 12 and 18, and for senior citizens (over 65). Children under 12 can attend for free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members can enter free of charge when a valid membership card is shown.

For Covid-19 safety assurance, visitors (including children over 11) are being asked to show their Covid-19 status on entry with either proof of full vaccination, or proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test, taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the show.

Face coverings are also required to be worn in all indoor areas.