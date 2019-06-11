RTE appoints new agriculture correspondent

RTE has appointed a new agriculture correspondent, it has announced today, Tuesday, June 11.

Fran McNulty, who has worked on Prime Time and Morning Ireland in the past, will fill the role of agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent at the state broadcaster.

RTE made the announcement on Twitter, saying: “RTE News is please to announce the appointment of Fran McNulty as our new Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent.”



Over on his own Twitter account, McNulty expressed is feelings about being given the new responsibility.

“So happy & proud to be appointed agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent for RTE News. You’ll spot my old wellies on TV soon,” he said.

“Sad to be leaving a great team on Prime Time, but looking forward to the challenge,” he added.



McNulty has worked for RTE since January 2005. In that time, he has worked as a presenter on Morning Ireland and as a reporter on Prime Time.

Prior to that, he worked mainly in radio, including a stint with dual franchise Shannonside Northern Sound, where he took on the roles of news reporter and later, current affairs presenter.