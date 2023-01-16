The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to prepare for hazardous condition on roads and footpaths this week.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice affecting all counties from this afternoon (Monday, January 16).

The national forecaster has also issued a low temperature weather advisory, which is in place until Thursday.

The weather will bring sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

This will include showers of hail, sleet and snow, with the potential for freezing fog.

Road users should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces.

Hazardous travelling conditions are expected, especially on untreated roads and footpaths.

Road users are also advised to watch out for black ice. If the road looks polished or glossy it could be black ice, which the RSA describes as one of “winter’s worst hazards”.

Black ice is difficult to see. It is nearly transparent ice that can often be mistaken for a puddle or not noticed at all.

Sheltered or shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls, are prone to black ice.

The advice for drivers to deal with icy road conditions is as follows:

Clear windows and mirrors of any ice, and carry a scraper and de-icer;

Manoeuvre gently, slow down and increase your braking distance;

Avoid too much steering, harsh braking and acceleration;

Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin, and choose a low gear when travelling downhill, especially if through bends;

Check tyres and replace them if the thread depth falls below 3mm, and check that they’re inflated to correct pressure;

Familiarise yourself with any safety assist technology in your vehicle;

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, and allow extra space when overtaking.

Met Éireann is also warning of a risk of hailstone showers, especially in the western and northern parts of the country.

According to the RSA, hail showers are unpredictable and localised in nature.

If you encounter hailstones on your travels, you should reduce your speed – without breaking if possible – and warn drivers by using hazard warning lights.

Also, drivers should watch out for road markings that may become obscured.

If sleet or snow comes to your area, remove all of it from your vehicle before commencing your journey.

Do not drive using the tail lights of the vehicle in front of you, and, in heavy snow, use your fog lights and open your window so you can hear other traffic (you should turn off your radio for this purpose).