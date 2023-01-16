National forecaster Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice affecting all counties from this afternoon (Monday, January 16).

Icy stretches will lead to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths between 4:00p.m today and 12:00p.m tomorrow (Tuesday, January 17).

Met Éireann has warned of wintry showers in the northwest and southwest, with possible accumulations leading to disruption, especially in mountainous areas.

A further nationwide ice warning is already in place until 12:00p.m today, with some patches of freezing fog possible. A winter weather advisory remains in place until Thursday (January 19).

Advertisement

The UK Met Office also warns of snow and ice in counties Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry from 12:00p.m until 12:00p.m tomorrow.

Low temperatures and ice

The national forecaster said it will be dry with sunny spells today in most areas, and showers in west Munster will become confined to the southwest coast.

However, there will be some scattered wintry showers in north Ulster. Highest temperatures will reach just 1° to 4° in light northwest winds today.

Tonight will bring a widespread severe frost, icy stretches and some patches of mist and fog. It will remain dry for most areas but there will be snow and sleet in Kerry, Cork, Ulster and north Connacht.

Advertisement

It will be very cold with the mercury set to fall back to between -1° to -5° tonight, according to Met Éireann.

Tomorrow will see some sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, mostly in Ulster and Connacht. It will stay mostly dry in the south and east. Temperatures will range from 1° to 4°.

Another sharp to severe frost is due to set in tomorrow night, with ice and some freezing fog. Lowest overnight temperatures will be between -4° to 0°, the national forecaster said.