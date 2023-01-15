The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has today (Sunday, January 15) issued a call for proposals for agri-food tourism initiatives.

Funding of almost €300,000 is being made available for eligible applications under the 2023 Rural Innovation and Development Fund. The maximum amount payable per project is €25,000.

Agri-food tourism involves offering people the chance to visit areas well-known for agricultural produce and to sample and taste the local or regional cuisine or specialties.

It can involve farm stays, food trails, events, participation in agricultural activities, along with local food, farmer and artisan market schemes.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

Commenting on the call for proposals, Minister Charlie McConalogue said:

“2022 proved a difficult year for the agri-food industry. Building a business post-COVID-19 has been challenging.

“We are delighted to be in a position to continue to provide support towards the development of agri-food tourism initiatives which will help rural businesses to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve the rural experience.

“The funding provided under this initiative aligns with many of the goals in my department’s ambitious strategy for the agri-food sector Food Vision 2030.

“One of the key actions in this strategy is to continue to develop linkages between local food and tourism offerings, including support for business development and marketing initiatives to support and promote food and drink visitor attractions including the distillery, brewery and tourism sector.

“Ireland’s agri-food sector is engrained in the fabric of Irish society and is one of the main drivers of our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas,” McConalogue said.

Applications should be made using the call for proposals application form which is available on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) website.

Projects will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects, the department said.

The closing date for the receipt of applications is midday on Thursday, February 23, 2023.