Road-users – including tractor drivers, cyclists, those working with animals and other motorists – have been urged to “share the space” on Irish roads by An Garda Síochána.

Following a lively debate in recent days reacting to a 50-car tailback building behind a tractor driver in Co. Kilkenny over the weekend, Gardaí based in the Kilkenny/Carlow region said:

“Recent posts have demonstrated that there is a huge animated discussion about how best we ‘share the space’ on our roads.

“Car drivers, HGV [heavy goods vehicle] and agricultural vehicle operators all must share the space with pedestrians, people in charge of animals, horse riders, cyclists and motorcyclists.”

Urging road-users to put themselves in the shoes of others and “try and see their perspective”, the Garda division added:

Advertisement

“Cyclists and pedestrians do not pay road tax, but they need to be accorded respect as road users. They also have obligations to ensure they play their part.

“Drivers of all vehicles need to be aware of their role and every driver needs to show due consideration for other road users.

“Many of us are in fact pedestrians, cyclists, car and tractor drivers – so see all the perspectives.

“Let’s all do our bit and stay safe,” the Garda division concluded.

Download Our Free App