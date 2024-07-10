A project to control the spread of the Rhododendron ponticum in the west of Ireland is set to be expanded in the coming weeks.

FORUM Connemara’s Dúlra Project, named after the Irish word for “nature”, works on tackling the non-native invasive plant in ecologically sensitive areas of Connemara and Co. Mayo.

The species poses a significant threat to the local ecosystem, outcompeting native vegetation, reducing biodiversity, and degrading habitats for native wildlife.

Rhododendron

The project team, comprising 16 trained professionals, has been actively working with farmers and landowners across the region to manage rhododendron growth on lands within Special Areas of Conservation (SACs).

Dúlra employs a stem herbicide application method, recommended by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The project emphasises a collaborative approach, working with local landowners, volunteers, and authorities to maximise its impact.

In recent times, efforts have been focused on areas surrounding Connemara National Park in Letterfrack, Co. Galway.

Connemara

In August, the Dúlra project will extend its control efforts to South Connemara with work already done on identifying and mapping regions for intervention.

Landowners in the Crumlin area of Inverin are being invited to a public meeting at 7:00p.m on Friday, July 19 in Comharchumann Shailearna, Aille, Indreabhán, Co. Galway.

During the meeting, the Dúlra project team will discuss strategies to assist in managing and eradicating Rhododendron ponticum on private and commonage lands.

Anyone with lands in the target area, which can be found on the FORUM Connemara website, will be able to sign up on the night.

Dúlra project manager, Sinéad Grimes emphasised the importance of community involvement in the overall project.

“Landowner participation is crucial for the success of this initiative. We look forward to collaborating with locals to protect and restore our local ecosystems.

“We encourage everyone interested to attend the public meeting, see what’s on offer and join the initiative,” she said.

The Dúlra project is funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) with support from the Wild Atlantic Nature LIFE IP, an EU-funded LIFE Integrated Project and is run in cooperation with the Leenane Development Association (LDA).



