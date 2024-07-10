The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has approved 7,023 applications made under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

Over the past week, officials approved an additional 179 applications, meaning that 77% of the total 9,110 applications made under this tranche have now been given the green light.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that 1,375 applications are still being processed, 506 have been rejected and 206 were withdrawn.

The following table provides the latest tranche 2 statistics for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 131 56 343 1,670 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 22 7 24 164 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 215 56 349 2,493 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 11 15 91 639 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 18 12 62 542 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 4 41 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 29 13 326 370 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 28 15 6 395 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 31 14 71 322 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 20 18 99 387 Total 9,110 506 206 1,375 7,023 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The department also confirmed that 210 applications made under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 are “in progress”.

Of the 8,203 applications submitted in the initial tranche to the department, 7,167 have been approved, 650 rejected and 176 withdrawn.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue previously announced that all eligible applications under tranche 3 of TAMS 3, which closed in mid-April, will be approved.

However, the department has yet to provide an update on how many of these applications have been processed to date.

Applications can currently be submitted under tranche 4 until Friday, September 6, while tranche 5 will close on Friday, December 6, 2024.

TAMS

Meanwhile, officials from the department recently told the Joint Oireachtas Committee of Agriculture that the reference costs used for TAMS are, in general, “not too far off the mark”.

Farming organisations have repeatedly called for a review of the TAMS reference costs to account for increased costs of materials.

The committee heard that “a fairly extensive review” of the costings will be carried out in 2025.

The costs are based on TAMS receipts submitted by farmers, surveys of engineering and building provider companies and data from the Central Statistic Office (CSO) and Quantity Surveyors Ireland.

Between July 2021 and the end of 2022, the department carried out three reviews and reference costs had increased by nearly 30%.