The Tipperary dairy calf-to-beef demonstration farm was set up just over a year ago to demonstrate the best technologies for profitable and sustainable production of beef calves from the dairy herd.

Today (Wednesday, July 10), it opened its gates to all farmers to visit and see the progress that has been made to date.

The Tipperary dairy calf-to-beef demonstration farm is a joint initiative between Dawn Meats, Shinagh Estates and Teagasc and is located at Ballyvadin near Fethard.

Shinagh Estates Ltd. is wholly owned by the four West Cork Co-ops: Bandon; Barryroe; Drinagh; and Lisavaird. They are also the constituent co-ops and owners of Carbery milk processor.

Director of Teagasc, Prof. Frank O’Mara said: “Teagasc identified the need to have both dairy and beef industry partners involved in this project from the start and we are very grateful for the support, commitment and input received in initiating this project from Dawn Meats and Shinagh estates.” Teagasc dairy calf-to-beef demonstration farm open day

Niall Browne, chief executive of Dawn Meats, said: “Fundamental to the Tipperary Farm is that it is a unique partnership between the beef and dairy sector, sending out strong messages in a number of key areas to produce a viable beef calf.

“Covering the importance of using the best genetics, calf rearing management and grassland management, as an integral part of the feeding regime, in order to achieve the specification demanded by the marketplace in the most efficient manner.”

Donal Santry, chairman Shinagh Estates Ltd. added; “We know it is vital that all farmers in the beef supply chain can make a sustainable profit.

“As dairy farmers, we know that producing a higher commercial beef value (CBV) calf will give the beef farmer a greater profit margin. This initiative of creating a direct link between the calf producers and the beef farmer is welcomed.

“The calf purchasing template produced by Teagasc has worked well for two years now. It gives the dairy farmers a reliable market for calves and gives the beef farmer a reliable source of calves. It is the start of the chain in integration of the dairy and beef industries.”

Calf-to-beef

Teagasc regional advisory manager in Tipperary, Donal Mullane has said that the recent expansion of the Irish dairy industry has resulted in an increase of over 500,000 extra calves per year.

Teagasc identified a need to develop a sustainable outlet for these calves.

“Recent Teagasc research at Grange and Johnstown Castle has shown that dairy calf-to-beef can be economically and environmentally sustainable,” Mullane said.

“However, it requires much closer collaboration between dairy and beef farmers and the adoption of key technologies in genetics, animal health, grassland management and supplementation.”

Investment in infrastructural improvements on the farm have been made in rearing facilities, milk feeding systems, fencing, water troughs, handling facilities and wintering facilities, according to Teagasc.