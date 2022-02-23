The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, has confirmed that the revised rural housing guidelines for planning authorities will be published in the next four-six weeks.

Minister McGrath was responding to planning-related issues raised by Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan in the Dáil yesterday (Tuesday, February 22).

Deputy Nolan highlighted the ongoing challenges presented by current planning laws in Ireland and particularly the problems that are being created in rural areas.

Many planning permission applicants are being “left in limbo because An Bord Pleanála isn’t coming back in a timely manner with a decision in relation to one-off housing”. She added:

“The unfortunate fact of the matter is that An Bord Pleanála is simply not fulfilling its statutory obligations.”

Particularly in relation to section 126 of the Planning and Development Act, which, Deputy Nolan said, provides that every planning appeal is to be determined within 18 weeks.

Minister McGrtah said he will raise the issue with Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien.

In response to the issue raised by Deputy Nolan, Minister McGrath said that the Attorney General and a team of experts are currently re-examining the entire legislative framework underpinning the current planning system.

“Ensuring that we have the ability to deliver infrastructure in a timely manner is central; we want An Bord Pleanála to reach the statutory deadlines that are there,” he added.

However, he also stated that lasted figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicate a 38% increase in permission for one-off houses at the end of September 2021, compared to the previous year.

The number is increasing significantly, according to the minister, and there is a balance between ensuring the developments are sustainable and suitable to the area in which they take place in.

Over 28,000 rural housing planning permissions were granted in the five years to the end of quarter three last year and about 80% of that number were actually built, Minister McGrath stated.

Deputy Nolan stated she is particularly concerned about the lack of balance in terms of enterprise and the environment, which, she said, is “tipping one way”.